Expeditious trial required in PMLA, other laws with stringent threshold for bail: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the requirement of expeditious disposal of cases must be read into the special statutes, including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, as inordinate delay in the conclusion of the trial and the higher threshold for the grant of bail cannot go together.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said a higher threshold is provided under Section 45(1)(ii) of PMLA, proviso to Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Section 37 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"The legislature has done so to secure the object of making the penal provisions in such enactments. For example, the PMLA provides for Section 45(1)(ii) as money laundering poses a serious threat not only to the country's financial system but also to its integrity and sovereignty," the bench said, in its judgment granting bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji.

However, considering the gravity of the offences in such statutes, expeditious disposal of trials for the crimes under these statutes is contemplated, the bench said.