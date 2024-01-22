Explained | Congress' Catch 22 dilemma with Ram Janmbhoomi dispute

Right from the beginning, the Congress has been entrenched in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Here, we take a closer look at how the party and its leaders have 'contributed' to the Ram Janmbhoomi Movement since independence.

Jawaharlal Nehru's clear stance

During the night of December 22-23, 1949, a person named Abhiram Das secretly placed the idol inside the mosque just before the guards were about to change. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru instructed Govind Vallabh Pant to order the district magistrate of Ayodhya to remove the Hindus from the Ram Mandir and take out the idol from the Babri Masjid complex.

District Magistrate K K Nair, however, refused to comply with Nehru's directive, stating that Hindus worshipped at the site. Nair argued against removing the idol and suggested that he be replaced by another officer if the government wanted it removed. This suggestion was accepted, and the Masjid was attached and placed under the control of the municipal board, with the idol still inside.

This displeased Nehru who then penalized and suspended Nair from service. Nair later joined the Jan Sangh and dedicated himself to the cause of the Ram Mandir.

Nehru's stance caused unrest within the party. Baba Raghav Das, an ascetic and the Congress MLA from Faizabad, threatened to resign from the Assembly and the party if the idol was removed, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay writes in his 2021 book The Demolition And The Verdict.

Nehru decided not to visit Ayodhya in 1950 and expressed in a letter to Pant on April 17 of that year that he did not visit so as not “to come in conflict with my old colleagues and (because) I feel terribly uncomfortable there, because I find that communalism has invaded the minds and hearts of those who were the pillars of the Congress in the past,” Mukhopadhyay quotes him saying.

Congress leaders back demand much before BJP

In the 1980s, there was a resurgence in demand for the 'restoration' of the temple in Ayodhya to Hindus. Even before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially endorsed this demand at the meeting of its National Executive in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, in June 1989, many Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh and North India had already shown their support.

One such leader was Gulzarilal Nanda, a respected Gandhian, who established the Shri Ram Janmotsav Samiti on Ram Navami in 1983. RSS leaders also attended an event hosted by Nanda during this time.

Dau Dayal Khanna, a Congress leader and former UP minister, was the first politician to write to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in May 1983, urging the restoration of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura to Hindus.