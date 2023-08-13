Explained | India's new Digital Personal Data Protection framework—ground-rules and data usage

Obligations of data fiducary: Data fiduciaries, which are entities collecting and processing personal data, are required to obtain free, informed and unconditional consent from individuals before processing their data. Data must be deleted when its purpose has been fulfilled or consent is withdrawn. Entities must protect personal data in their possession by taking reasonable security safeguards to prevent a data breach, and alert Data Protection Board of India and affected persons when data breach occurs.

A Data Fiduciary has to publish the contact information of a Data Protection Officer or a person who will answer questions about the processing of personal data. Data Fiduciary will have to establish an effective grievances redressal mechanism.