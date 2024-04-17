Explained | Science behind Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak'

Ram Navami, a revered festival in Hindu tradition, marks the birth of Lord Ram, an embodiment of Lord Vishnu. This year's festivities hold particular significance following the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Modi has called this a day "crores of Indian waited for." A special ritual has also been scheduled for noon today.

Among the rituals planned today is Surya Abhishek, the integration of optics and mechanics to channelise sunlight onto the deity's forehead as a mark of reverence.

The significance lies in Lord Ram's lineage tracing back to the Ishvaku clan, believed to be descendants of the sun, or Suryavanshis. While the concept isn't new, its application has evolved with advancements in engineering.