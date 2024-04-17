Explained | Science behind Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak'

Ram Navami, a revered festival in Hindu tradition, marks the birth of Lord Ram, an embodiment of Lord Vishnu. This year's festivities hold particular significance following the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Modi has called this a day "crores of Indian waited for." A special ritual has also been scheduled for noon today.
Among the rituals planned today is Surya Abhishek, the integration of optics and mechanics to channelise sunlight onto the deity's forehead as a mark of reverence.
The significance lies in Lord Ram's lineage tracing back to the Ishvaku clan, believed to be descendants of the sun, or Suryavanshis. While the concept isn't new, its application has evolved with advancements in engineering.
To bring this ancient practice to life with precision, scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R), were engaged in designing a mechanism for 'Surya Tilak'.
The sun's rays are set to grace Ram idol's forehead precisely at noon for around two to two-and-a-half minutes.
How does the apparatus work?
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has overseen the preparations for this event, collaborating closely with the IIT-R team. Trials have been conducted to ensure the seamless execution of the ceremony, employing an apparatus equipped with high-quality mirrors and lenses, India Today reported. This intricate setup, comprising brass and bronze components for durability, directs the sun's rays into the sanctum sanctorum at the appointed time.
Engineered with precision, the apparatus accounts for the lunar calendar, ensuring accurate alignment with Ram Navami each year. Designed for longevity and minimal maintenance, it embodies the fusion of ancient tradition with modern science.
(Published 17 April 2024, 06:04 IST)