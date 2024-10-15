Home
india

Explained | What led to Canada, India expelling top diplomats?

Relations between the two countries have been fraught since last year, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in his country.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 04:20 IST



June 18, 2023

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, is shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a large Sikh population. He was a Canadian citizen campaigning for the creation of an independent Sikh homeland carved out of India.

Sept 1, 2023

A Canadian trade official says Canada paused talks on a proposed trade treaty with India, an unexpected move that came about three months after both countries said they planned to seal an initial pact in 2023.

Sept 10, 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveys strong concerns about Sikh separatist protests in Canada to Prime Minister Trudeau on the sidelines of a G20 summit in New Delhi.

Sept 18, 2023

Trudeau tells parliament that Canada was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's killing.

Sept 19, 2023

India dismisses Trudeau's assertion as "absurd." Each country expels a diplomat in tit-for-tat moves, with Canada throwing out India's top intelligence officer in the country while India expelled his Canadian counterpart.

Sept 22, 2023

India suspends issuing new visas for Canadians and asks Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in India. India resumes issuing visas two months later.

Oct 19, 2023

Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India amid a dispute over Nijjar's murder, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says.

Oct 29, 2023

Tens of thousands of Sikhs turn out in Surrey, British Columbia, at the same gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, where Nijjar was killed to vote in an unofficial referendum on the creation of an independent Sikh state.

Nov 21, 2023

India's anti-terror agency files a case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist, stating that he warned Air India passengers in video messages shared on social media that their lives were in danger.

Nov 22, 2023

A senior Biden administration official says U.S. authorities thwarted a plot to kill Pannun in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the New Delhi government was involved.

Feb 5, 2024

India's High Commissioner says in an interview with Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper that India will not provide information to Canadian investigators over Nijjar's murder until Canada shares evidence.

April 30, 2024

The White House describes as a serious matter a Washington Post report that an officer in India's intelligence service was directly involved in both Nijjar's killing and the foiled plot to kill Pannun in the US.

India's foreign ministry said the report contained "unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations."

May 3, 2024

Canadian police charge three people linked to Nijjar's murder, a source directly familiar with the matter says.

Aug 27, 2024

Canadian police warn Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an aide to Nijjar, of an increased threat to his life, a prominent Sikh separatist says.

Published 15 October 2024, 04:20 IST
World newsCanadaJustin TrudeauIndia NewsDiplomatExplainer

