Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Faced criticism from my own community for advocating creamy layer principle: Ex-CJI Gavai

Gavai, who retired as CJI recently, was delivering a lecture on "Role of Affirmative Action in Promoting Equal Opportunity" at Mumbai University.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 18:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 18:17 IST
India NewsB R Gavai

Follow us on :

Follow Us