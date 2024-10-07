Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Faecal contamination in Yamuna all-time high for September: Report

This is the highest recorded since February 2022, when faecal coliform levels were 6,300,000 units, as measured by the Agra Canal station.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 11:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 11:37 IST
India NewsYamuna

Follow us on :

Follow Us