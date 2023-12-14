'Failed govt', 'autocracy': Oppn MPs slam Centre over Derek O'Brien's suspension from Rajya Sabha

"What did he say? He wanted to raise the issue of security breach. If Opposition leader has to be suspended for demanding a statement they can do it, we will not be quiet," said Sen, as she accused the government of avoiding a discussion on the issue.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the Chairman should reconsider his decision.

"If MPs don't raise their voice, what is the point? Two people, who came through a BJP MP, breached the security of the temple of democracy. Whether it was smoke bomb or colour bomb... a bomb reached the House," said Tiwari.

"In such a situation, if we are demanding a discussion in Rajya Sabha, and demand a statement from the Minister, I think it is a valid reason. I blame the government (for O'Brien's suspension), we want the Chairman to reconsider his decision. It is an issue of national security," he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam said the suspension is "unwarranted, undemocratic and politically motivated."

"A failed government which has no regard for the Parliament is now trying to scuffle the Parliamentary proceedings in its own way. We will take it to people's court," he said.

"There was a warning that this attack may happen. What precaution did the government take? Why did the BJP MP give the pass? What action they have taken against the BJP MP?

"The BJP MP is safeguarded and the MP who questioned this political activities has been suspended. We stand united with the suspended TMC MP," said Viswam.

"The Home Minister who is responsible for nation's security should make a statement. Why did the Home Minister deny to come to Parliament?" he added.

P Santosh Kumar of CPI said they will not "accept" the suspension.

"We are not going to accept the suspension. It is contrary to principals of democracy and sign of autocracy. The MP who is the culprit of giving the passes is still in Lok Sabha, so far no disciplinary action has been taken. Whereas the one who protests is suspended. This is the irony," he said.