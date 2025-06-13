<p>Mumbai: From an ace pilot to social media influencer, the Dreamliner had an interesting mix of crew members, but the lives of the family members were shattered since the devastating crash of the Boeing 787-8 shortly after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad for London Gatwick.</p><p>None of the 12 crew members survived the crash seconds after the aircraft took off and had to sound a Mayday call. </p><p>The two-member technical crew - Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC), had 8,200 hours of flying experience while he was assisted by First Officer Clive Kunder, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.</p>.Air India plane crash: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was an experienced pilot who commanded Dreamliners.<p>Sabharwal, a resident of the Jal-Vayu Vihar in Powai area of Mumbai, is survived by his octogenarian father Pushkaraj Sabharwal.</p><p>The Senior Sabharwal used to work with the DGCA.</p><p>"Only a few days ago, he told his father that he would be quitting his job to look after him full time," said Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Mama Lande, who represents the Chandivali seat. "We are with you…if you need anything, we are with you,” he told the Senior Sabharwal, who was visibly shaken. </p><p>“A small prayer meeting was held in the society in remembrance of the flight commander,” said a resident pointing out that whenever he would head to the airport for flights he would ask people to take care of his father. </p><p>"I have known him for the last 15 years as a neighbour. He was one of the gentlest souls I have ever come across. It was shocking and sad," said Arunima V.</p><p>"We are sad that a friend and a good pilot is no more," said Wing Commander Sanjay Pai (Retd), the pilot's friend. </p><p>Kunder, who originally hails from Mangaluru, was based in the Borivli area of Mumbai. His mother was a flight attendant with Air India and Kunder grew up at the Air India colony at Kalina before moving to Borivali. Clive had trained at Paris Air Inc., a Florida-based flight training institute, and had clocked 1,100 hours of flying experience. His parents - Clifford and Rekha - and his sister Kliene, who are based in Sydney, are flying to India. </p><p>The Kunders are family friends of actor Vikrant Massey. “My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains me even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the First Officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and all deeply affected,” the actor said, adding: “The Kunders are our family friends”.</p><p>The two senior cabin crew members have been identified as Shradha Dhavan and Aparna Mahadik. </p><p>The other cabin crew members were Saineeta Chakravarti, Nganthoi Kongbrailatpam Sharma, Deepak Pathak, Maithili Patil, Irfan Shaikh, Lamnunthem Singson, Roshni Songhare, and Manisha Thapa.</p><p>Aparna Mahadik (42), resident of Goregaon, is a relative of Maharashtra NCP President Sunil Tatkare, the MP from Raigad. “Aparna is the daughter-in-law of my younger sister. Her family lives in Goregaon in Mumbai. My nephew Amol too is a cabin crew member,” said Tatkare, a former minister.</p><p>Two cabin crew members were from the north-eastern state of Manipur - Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam of Thoubal Awang Leika and Lamnunthem Singson - Churachandpur district.</p><p>Saineeta Chakravarti (35), whose nickname was Pinky, was a resident of Juhu-Koliwada and had joined Air India a few years before leaving another private airline. “Pinky was an alumni of Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School and Mithibai College in Mumbai. Her warm spirit, dedication, and kindness will be</p><p>remembered by all who knew her,” local residents said. </p><p>Maithili Patil (23) was a resident of Uran in Raigad district. Her father Moreshwar Patil has rushed to Gujarat. “We were completely shattered after we heard the news on TV. Before boarding, she had spoken to us,” he said. </p><p>Roshni Songhare (27), who was a resident of Dombivli, was a travel influencer with over 50,000 followers on Instagram handle- ‘sky_loves_her’. “She had left for Ahmedabad a day ago for the flight duties,” an acquaintance said. “As a dedicated flight crew member, her untimely loss is a heart-wrenching tragedy. May her soul attain eternal peace," said state BJP working President and Dombivli MLA Ravindra Chavan. </p><p>Deepak Pathak (28) was a resident of Badlapur in Thane district. “Deepak had spoken to his mother on the phone earlier that afternoon. After that conversation, all contact with him was lost,” his sister said. </p>