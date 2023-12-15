Family of Indian man linked to Sikh murder plot asks court for consular help

New Delhi: The family of an Indian man in Czech custody, whom the US accuses of involvement in an unsuccessful plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, on Friday asked India's top court to direct the government to give him consular assistance.

The man, Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been accused by US federal prosecutors of working with an Indian government official on the plot to kill a New York City resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

Gupta was arrested by Czech authorities in June when he travelled from India to Prague and is awaiting extradition to the US.

The Gupta family petition said he was "illegally detained" in Prague, denied the right to contact his family in India and the freedom to seek legal representation.

It requested the court to direct the Indian government to provide Gupta with consular assistance to ensure he gets a fair extradition hearing in Prague.

The court posted the petition for hearing on January 4.