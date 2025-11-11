Faridabad explosives seizure: Family of arrested doctor denies terror links
'It is being alleged that he is big terrorist. We have no knowledge of it. For the past five decades, there has been no case against anyone from our family,' Azad Shakil, brother of Muzammil, said at his Pulwama residence.
VIDEO | Pulwama: Brother of doctor Muzammil, now arrested in Faridabad terror module case, Azad Shakil says, “He last visited us in June during our father’s surgery. Everyone is alleging that he is a terrorist, but we have nothing to do with it. There hasn’t been a single case… pic.twitter.com/SRiXYUk78Y