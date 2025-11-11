Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Faridabad explosives seizure: Family of arrested doctor denies terror links

'It is being alleged that he is big terrorist. We have no knowledge of it. For the past five decades, there has been no case against anyone from our family,' Azad Shakil, brother of Muzammil, said at his Pulwama residence.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 07:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 07:02 IST
India NewsFaridabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us