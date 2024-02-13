Farmers' Protest Live: SC Bar Association President writes to CJI, requests suo moto action against farmers

He also requests CJI to issue directions to courts to not pass any adverse order due to the non-presence of lawyers before the courts.
The government plans on detaining the farmers who try to go ahead into the national capital. The authorities in Delhi have also tightened security by imposing Section 144 for a month and closing borders. Road spikes, barbed wires and thousands of police personnel have been deployed.
Multi-layered barricading in place at Singhu Border ahead of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march by the protesting farmers, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
A total of 114 companies of paramilitary forces and Haryana Police have been deployed in the state in view of the farmers' proposed 'Dilli Chalo' march on Tuesday, officials said.
Police have beefed up security in the wake of the protest call by farmers across the country, who will be marching to the national capital.
With the talks with central ministers not ending productively, the farmers will go ahead with their "Dilli Chalo" march.