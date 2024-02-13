JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Farmers' Protest Live: SC Bar Association President writes to CJI, requests suo moto action against farmers

The farmers' protest, which has overwhelming support from across the farmer unions, is likely to rock the national capital today with the 'Dilli Chalo' March called to raise demands for land acquisition and MSP. Follow the latest updates only with DH.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 04:05 IST

Highlights
02:4613 Feb 2024

2 Haryana stadiums converted to makeshift jails ahead of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protest march: Report

02:0513 Feb 2024

Heavy security

02:0513 Feb 2024

Farmers to march on to Delhi

04:0513 Feb 2024

Supreme Court Bar Association president Adish Aggarwala writes to the CJI to take suo motu action against the farmers

He also requests CJI to issue directions to courts to not pass any adverse order due to the non-presence of lawyers before the courts.

02:4613 Feb 2024

2 Haryana stadiums converted to makeshift jails ahead of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protest march: Report

The government plans on detaining the farmers who try to go ahead into the national capital. The authorities in Delhi have also tightened security by imposing Section 144 for a month and closing borders. Road spikes, barbed wires and thousands of police personnel have been deployed.

Multi-layered barricading in place at Singhu Border ahead of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march by the protesting farmers, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Multi-layered barricading in place at Singhu Border ahead of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march by the protesting farmers, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

02:4613 Feb 2024

114 companies of paramilitary force, state police deployed in Haryana

A total of 114 companies of paramilitary forces and Haryana Police have been deployed in the state in view of the farmers' proposed 'Dilli Chalo' march on Tuesday, officials said.

02:0513 Feb 2024

Heavy security

Police have beefed up security in the wake of the protest call by farmers across the country, who will be marching to the national capital.

02:0513 Feb 2024

Farmers to march on to Delhi

With the talks with central ministers not ending productively, the farmers will go ahead with their "Dilli Chalo" march.

(Published 13 February 2024, 02:46 IST)
India News

