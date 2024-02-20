Farmers rejected 'false offer' as they understood Modi govt's 'mischief', says Congress

He also tagged a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a BJP event talking about the party's resolve to provide the rate to farmers for their crops based on the Swaminathan formula.

Gandhi's remarks come a day after the farmer leaders taking part in the 'Dilli Chalo' agitation rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in the farmers' interest and announced that they would march towards the national capital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X slammed a section of the media for dubbing the protesting farmers as 'traitors, naxalites and Khalistanis'.

Ramesh claimed the handles or accounts on social media that favour the farmers, labourers and tribals were being "blocked" by the government.

"And the BJP says that it wants to talk to farmers? Farmers have understood the mischief and cunningness of the Modi government. Its intentions are doubtful and hence another false offer has been rejected," Ramesh said.

"Farmer movements are currently going on in many countries. But till now no elected government has throttled 'democracy' like this," the Congress general secretary said.

Ramesh further said the "injustice being done to the farmers will end soon".

"The Congress party is committed to implementing the guarantee of MSP given by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission," he said.

"Along with this, we will also take other necessary steps, including loan waiver, to provide the farmers the right to justice," added Ramesh.