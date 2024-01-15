FASTags with incomplete KYC to be deactivated after January 31

New Delhi: State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said FASTags with valid balance but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated by banks post January 31, 2024.

To enhance efficiency of electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, NHAI has taken 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, a company statement said.

NHAI is also encouraging FASTag users to complete 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines,it added.

To avoid inconvenience, the statement said users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed.

It added that FASTag users must also comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks.