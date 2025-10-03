Bengaluru: Why women gym trainers are popular

<p>Their relatability, patience and unique understanding of female bodies are contributing to the rising popularity of women trainers in traditional gyms. Though the trend began 10 years ago, gyms are seeing a noticeable shift toward female hires of late.</p>.<p><em>Metrolife</em> spoke to several gyms, whose representatives agreed that “female trainers not only understand female biology but are more empathetic than male trainers.” A Kammanahalli trainer adds, “They focus on overall well-being, form, and flexibility, not just muscle building.”</p>.<p>Yashiga P moved to Bengaluru from Coimbatore a year and a half ago. She works at a fitness chain, freelances, and holds online classes. “Many women new to fitness feel more comfortable with female trainers and can discuss health or personal issues openly,” she says. About 85% of her clients are women.</p>.AI, Trump slow down job market for Bengalureans.<p>Dr Aishwarya Udaya, physiotherapist and personal trainer, runs a Jayanagar studio. Around 60% of her clients are women aged 35-50, often pre- or post-menopause. “Workouts are tailored, since the clients can freely share about their body issues.” Her physiotherapy expertise helps address aches and injuries. “Parents trust us with children, and clients value our patience,” she adds.</p>.<p>Poojitha Bheemaraju, training across south and central Bengaluru for seven years, has noticed a shift in attitudes. She adds: “Earlier, many women avoided strength training, fearing it would make them look bulky.”</p>.<p>Specialising in prenatal and postnatal fitness, about 60% of her clients are women, from teenagers to new mothers and seniors.</p>.<p><strong>Better opportunities</strong></p>.<p>Despite earlier challenges, Yashiga finds Bengaluru’s fitness industry more open and professional than Coimbatore. She says: "Basic pay is the same for men and women; differences come with experience and extra clients." </p>.<p>Poojitha agrees, as she has “been paid on par with male trainers.” </p>.<p>Lavanya N, co-owner of an HSR Layout studio, calls the profession well-paying and flexible. "You can schedule classes as per your convenience and freelance for more.”</p>.<p>Acceptance hasn’t always been easy. Yashiga says, “Female trainers are often stereotyped — people believe we don’t push clients enough and that we lack knowledge. We often have to over-explain our experience to be taken seriously."</p>