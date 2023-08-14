‘Fine against TV channels must be proportionate to profits made from show’: SC on self-regulation mechanism

During the hearing, the bench said, "The fine must be of proportion to profits you make from that show. We don't want to impose a pre-censorship or post-censorship on the media…but the self-regulatory mechanism has to be effective”.

In the context of the media frenzy in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the bench noted that multiple news channels went berserk and some TV channels virtually pre-empt the criminal investigation in such cases.

The bench proposed to strengthen the framework and added that it has seen the up-linking and downlinking guidelines.

The bench said it would tweak the Bombay High Court judgement, strengthening the regulations.

The bench also asked senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the News Broadcasters Association, to seek suggestions from former apex court judges A K Sikri and R V Raveendran on the self-regulation of TV channels.

Datar suggested that if adverse orders are passed against a channel, then their license should not be renewed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said that there is a three-tier system with regard to self-regulation and added that there are other associations representing other channels, whom the Centre would place on record in this matter.