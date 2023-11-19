First overnight Vande Bharat service between Chennai & Bengaluru on Nov 21

Chennai: For the first time, the Southern Railway will run a overnight service of semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat, between the capital cities of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on November 21 to clear the holiday rush of passengers. Another Vande Bharat special will run between Yesvantpur/SMVT Bengaluru to Chennai Central on November 20.

The eight-coach Vande Bharat express from Chennai Central station will leave at 11 pm on Tuesday (November 21) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 4.30 am on Wednesday, covering the distance between the two in 5.30 hours. On November 20, the Vande Bharat special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 5.15 pm to reach Chennai Central at 10 pm the same day.

All 34 existing Vande Bharat trains run during the day, while the Southern Railway (SR) is running the overnight service to check passengers' reaction. The SR had successfully run four special services of Vande Bharat trains between Chennai, Egmore and Tirunelveli last week to clear the Deepavali rush.