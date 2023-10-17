First State Education Achievement Survey to be held on Nov 3

Officials said that this is the first such survey conducted by the Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), an organisation under the NCERT.

Scheduled for November 3, SEAS (State Education Achievement Survey) 2023 has been designed to enhance learning standards for students in Classes 3, 6, and 9. Operating at the block level, this survey encompasses a comprehensive range of competencies, spanning the foundational, preparatory, and middle stages of education.

According to the officials, the survey will be a baseline assessment, marking a gradual shift from rote learning to competency-based education. The adoption of competency-based learning will help foster the holistic development of students, officials added.

“At the heart of this endeavour is the belief that every child deserves a well-rounded education. Our competency-based assessment system aims to assess not just what students know, but also how well they can apply that knowledge in real-world scenarios,” head and CEO of PARAKH Indrani Bhaduri said.

(with PTI inputs)