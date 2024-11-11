Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Five WTO nations allege India provides excessive market support to wheat, rice

The communication said that India's most recent domestic support notification covered more than $60.5 billion in "trade-distorting" domestic support under a rule of the Agreement on Agriculture (AoA).
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 13:49 IST
India NewsWorld Trade Organizationrice

Follow us on :

Follow Us