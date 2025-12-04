<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam met a Russian delegation led by Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, here, and both sides discussed various issues of mutual interest, encompassing investment, banking and finance.</p><p>Both India and Russia expressed expectations of strong outcomes from the upcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit scheduled to be held on December 5, 2025, the finance ministry said in a post on X.</p><p>The Russian First Deputy Prime Minister extended strong support to India's upcoming chairship of BRICS, it said.</p>.Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2-day India visit: Defence deal, trade boost and dinner with PM Modi on agenda.<p>Manturov is visiting India with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is here on a two-day official trip beginning Thursday for the Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Putin's first visit to India in four years.</p><p>The First Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by Reshetnikov Maxim, Minister of Economic Development; Siluanov Anton, Minister of Finance; and Nabiullina Elvira, Chairman of the Central Bank, among others.</p><p>The Indian delegation comprised representatives of the Department of Economic Affairs, the Department of Financial Services Secretary, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Ministry of External Affairs.</p>