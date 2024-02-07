FM to table 'white paper' on state of UPA-era economy in Parliament: Jayant Sinha

New Delhi: BJP leader and Standing Committee on Finance chairman Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said the government's proposed 'white paper' will highlight the country's "poor economic condition" when the Congress-led UPA left power and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turnaround.

Participating in a debate on the interim Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sinha said India was among the 'fragile five' economies of the world during the previous UPA regime in 2013.

"India's GDP growth had slowed down to 5 per cent, inflation had risen to 10 per cent, NPAs of banks had risen to 10 per cent. The country was facing balance of payment crisis," the MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh claimed. He said that the Modi government brought the turnaround when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress in 2014.

"In the white paper, we will clarify what was the position of economy (before 2014) ... and how we have tackled the economic problems," Sinha elaborated.

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament is being extended by a day till Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said here, with the government set to table the 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress.

