Folk singer Shardha Sinha on oxygen support

<p>New Delhi: Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha is on oxygen support following a health complication due to cancer, according to an AIIMS official.</p>.<p>Sinha (72) who has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2017, is in the ICU of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS.</p>.<p>"Sharda Sinha is hemodynamically stable but under constant monitoring. She has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2017," Dr Rima Dada, professor in-charge of AIIMS media cell, said.</p>.<p>This comes just weeks after the singer lost her husband Braj Kishore Sinha following a brain haemorrhage due to a fall.</p>.<p>Be it songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri or Magahi languages, the Padma Bhushan awardee is a bid draw among households of the state.</p>.<p>Folk songs sung by her are an integral part of the Chhath festival. She has also sung for superhit Bollywood movies such as <em>Gangs of Wasseypur-2,</em> <em>Hum Aapke Hain Kaun,</em> and <em>Maine Pyar Kiya.</em> </p>