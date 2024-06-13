Follow government guidelines for Eid sacrifice, don't share pics of slaughtered animals: Jamiat to Muslims

"If, however, there is no way to fulfil this religious obligation, then a sacrifice should be offered in a nearby place where there is no difficulty," Madani said.

He also advised Muslims to take special care of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and said animal waste should not be thrown on roads and in drains but should be buried in a way that it does not cause a stench.

"Every possible effort should be made so that no one gets hurt by our action, and complaint on the matter should be filed at local police stations with patience in the face of any kind of provocation by sectarian elements," Madani said.