Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licenses of 5 NGOs revoked by Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses of five notable NGOs after conducting due process, and cited violations such as misuse of foreign grants among other reasons, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.
The NGOs include CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA), and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI).
More to follow...
(Published 03 April 2024, 06:36 IST)