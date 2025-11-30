Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Forensics leaps ahead even as labs struggle to keep pace

Modern investigative tools are transforming crime-solving in the country, but resource-strapped forensic science labs face challenges in meeting the rising demand.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 21:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 21:48 IST
India NewsSpecialsForensicInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us