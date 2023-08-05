Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Former president of Mongolia meets Vice President Dhankhar

Both leaders committed to further strengthening the spiritual, cultural and civilisational ties between the two nations.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 11:27 IST

Follow Us

Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar Nambar called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Saturday.

Both the leaders underlined the cherished ideals of democracy and freedom that form the foundation of India-Mongolia relations, the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet.

H.E. Mr. Enkhbayar Nambar, former President of Mongolia called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today.

Both leaders underlined the cherished ideals of democracy and freedom that form the foundation of India-Mongolia relations, and… pic.twitter.com/bxmzldCfKZ

— Vice President of India (@VPIndia) August 5, 2023

They also committed to further strengthening the spiritual, cultural and civilisational ties between the two nations.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 August 2023, 11:27 IST)
India NewsJagdeep DhankharMongolia

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT