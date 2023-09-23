Former Prez Kovind not invited for foundation laying of new Parliament building as he is 'untouchable': Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the then president Ram Nath Kovind was not invited for the foundation laying of the new Parliament building because he is 'untouchable'. Addressing a Congress rally in Jaipur in poll-bound, Kharge said President Droupadi Murmu was also not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building while many others, including actors, were invited.