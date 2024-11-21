Former union minister K V Thomas writes to PM Modi urging probe on impact of Covid-19 vaccine
Covishield manufacturer AstraZeneca had admitted in United Kingdom court documents that its vaccine has the potential to cause Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), a rare side effect associated with blood clotting.
KV Thomas, Kerala Govt's Spl Rep in Delhi and former MP, writes to PM Modi urging for a study on health problems due to Covid and vaccination, citing the death of his wife Shirley, who developed kidney problems after the pandemic @DeccanHeraldpic.twitter.com/BYu9MTmAu3