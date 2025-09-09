Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar greets his successor C P Radhakrishnan

On Tuesday, NDA nominee Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 16:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJagdeep DhankharC P Radhakrishnan

Follow us on :

Follow Us