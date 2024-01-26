French President Macron witnesses India's grand Republic Day parade

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday watched India's 75th Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation's biggest ceremonial in the last seven decades.

As the chief guest at the ceremony, Macron witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats and a host of other dignitaries.

It was the sixth time that a French leader was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

President Macron held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi on Thursday in Jaipur.