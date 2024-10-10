Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

From being mocked by Ford to saving them: A chapter from Ratan Tata's life titled 'Revenge'

While it might or might not have been Tata's intention to get 'revenge' on the American conglomerate, that he did so in a graceful manner is a point of pride for many Indians.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 06:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 06:40 IST
India NewsTata MotorsRatan TataFordTrendingJaguar Land Rover

Follow us on :

Follow Us