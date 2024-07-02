From calling Congress 'parasite' to comparing Rahul Gandhi to a 'crying child': Modi's reply to LoP in Lok Sabha

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, calling the grand old party a 'parasite', while also chiding Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for what he termed as "childish behavior".

Modi's comments were in reply to Leader of Opposition Rahul's speech in Lok Sabha on Monday (July 1) where he made some hard remarks on the PM, Hindutva and industrialists, which were later expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Modi said that the people of the country has given his government the chance to serve them for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criteria.