From calling Congress 'parasite' to comparing Rahul Gandhi to a 'crying child': Modi's reply to LoP in Lok Sabha

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, calling the grand old party a 'parasite', while also chiding Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for what he termed as "childish behavior".
Modi's comments were in reply to Leader of Opposition Rahul's speech in Lok Sabha on Monday (July 1) where he made some hard remarks on the PM, Hindutva and industrialists, which were later expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Modi said that the people of the country has given his government the chance to serve them for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criteria.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi wrote to PM, requesting his government to facilitate a debate on he medical entrance exam NEET issue in the Lower House of the Parliament.
Here are the key statements made by Modi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday targeting Rahul Gandhi and the Congress:
*The people of the country have given us this mandate after testing us on every criteria. The people have seen our track record of 10 years.
*In our third term, we will work with triple the speed. Our third term means we will put in thrice the strength. In our third term, we will ensure three times the results.
*Try to understand the mandate of the people honestly and accept it. I would urge the Congress to accept the mandate and not hide behind fake victory celebrations.
*"This is the third biggest defeat for the Congress. It would have been good if the Congress would have accepted its defeat and done some introspection. But it is busy in doing 'sirsasan' (headstand). The Congress and its system is trying to inculcate in people's minds that they have defeated us.
*"When we had won in 2014, we had said our slogan was zero tolerance towards corruption. I am proud that the common people, who were reeling under corruption and the country had been hollowed out before 2014, have blessed us for our zero tolerance for corruption.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 02 July 2024, 12:30 IST