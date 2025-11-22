Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

This is how democracy should work, hope to see this in India: Shashi Tharoor lauds Trump-Mamdani meet

Reacting to Tharoor's remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was all praise of Tharoor for his remarks and hoped Rahul Gandhi would get the message.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 15:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 15:22 IST
India NewsDonald TrumpShashi Tharoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us