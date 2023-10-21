Fuel loading begins at India’s second 700 MWe nuclear power unit

The permission for initial fuel loading at KAPP-3 was granted by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board after carrying out stringent safety and security reviews. This is a milestone in the setting up of a nuclear power plant as it is the prelude to approaching criticality (start of fission chain reaction) and subsequent start of power generation.

In the case of KAPP-3, there was a gap of three years between the reactor attaining criticality and starting commercial power production as NPCIL faced unforeseen technical challenges.

“During the unit commissioning, following synchronisation with the grid, elevated temperatures were observed in certain areas of the reactor building,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha in July 2022.

Though the minister said the technical issues were addressed by carrying out “requisite modifications and improvements” and KAPP-3 was likely to start commercial operations by December 2022, it took another six months for the unit to produce electricity for the grid.

Officials said KAPP-4 was unlikely to take such a long time for commercial power production and criticality might happen by December.

“With the successful and stable operation of KAPP-3, the capability of the NPCIL in setting up of indigenous reactors of PHWR technology of this size is validated and paves the path for early completion of the remaining 14 reactors, beginning with Units 7&8 of Rajasthan Atomic Power Project at Rawatbhata,” the NPCIL said in a statement.

All the four big reactors took more than a decade to complete. The construction of the KAPP-3 began in November 2010 while KAPP-4 started in March 2011. The construction of Rajasthan Atomic Power Plant-7 & 8 began in 2011.

The NPCIL claims these reactors have advanced safety features comparable to the best in the world.

Other 700 MWe indigenous reactors will be set up at Kaiga in Karnataka, Gorakhpur in Haryana, Chutka in Madhya Pradesh and Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan.