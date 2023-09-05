Home
G20 chair India says talks underway for global framework on crypto rules

"India's (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets," Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 08:22 IST

Discussions are underway on a global framework to regulate crypto assets, India's finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that cryptocurrencies could not be regulated efficiently without the co-operation of all countries.

"India's (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets," Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in the financial capital of Mumbai. "Active discussions are happening."

(Published 05 September 2023, 08:22 IST)
