G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold over 15 bilateral meets with world leaders, ANI reported citing sources.

With Delhi readying itself to welcome world leaders from all over for the G20 Summit, Modi is slated to meet leaders of the US, Mauritius, and Bangladesh on September 8.

On September 9, apart from the G20 meetings, Modi will have bilateral meets with leaders from the UK, Japan, Italy, and Germany. Modi also has a working lunch scheduled with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on September 10.

He also has a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meets scheduled with leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.