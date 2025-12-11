Asus India opens its first-ever ROG Labs in Bengaluru
ROG Labs is a first-of-its-kind experience-cum-service and retail outlet. The ground floor of ROG Labs houses the full range of ROG’s high-performance gaming devices, such as laptops, desktops, monitors, and peripherals.
Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India inaugurated Asus ROG Labs in Bengaluru.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The ROG Labs concept represents our long-standing focus on innovation, and our deep understanding of what gamers truly seek today, a place that is not just for product discovery, but for experience, engagement and support. With Bengaluru being one of India’s most vibrant gaming hubs, introducing the first ROG Labs here was a strategic step as well. This new format allows us to bring the entire gaming ecosystem, devices, gameplay, and service under one umbrella. As we scale our footprint, our priority continues to be creating more meaningful touchpoints that add value across every stage of the customer journey
Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India
Asus ROG Labs inaugurated at Jayanagar, Bengaluru on December 11, 2025.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Asus ROG Labs opened in Bengaluru.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
At Asus Select, customers can purchase refurbished Asus computers with 12 months warranty.