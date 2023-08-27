G20, tourist inflow push hotel occupancy, room rates back to pre-pandemic levels: HAI

On the impact of the high demand on room rates and occupancy, Bezbaruah said, 'Basically what I can say is that occupancy rates and the room rates are back to pre-pandemic times. In fact the room rates have been sometimes a little higher than the pre-pandemic times but the view from the industry also is that you cannot take the rates as static when everything else is dynamic.'

Inflation is going up, people's income level is going up and it will have some impact on the rates, he reasoned.