JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

G20 virtual summit will provide opportunity to leaders to discuss Delhi Declaration implementation: Kant

He said that while development will be the main agenda of the meeting, the leaders may discuss many other issues.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 13:12 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts a virtual summit of G20 leaders, India on Tuesday said the meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss the implementation of the Delhi Declaration, enhance cooperation on critical challenges and address gaps in global governance.

Addressing a press conference on the summit, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that since the successful hosting of the leaders' summit on September 9 and 10 and the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, the world has witnessed succession of events and several new challenges have emerged.

He said that while development will be the main agenda of the meeting, the leaders may discuss many other issues.

"The virtual summit will provide an opportunity not only to discuss the implementation of the leaders' declaration but also for the leaders to share views and enhance cooperation on critical challenges that we confront and address gaps in global governance, reaffirm our existing commitment to SDGs and move toward a reinvigorated multilateral system that is better positioned to positively impact people's lives," Kant said.

He said the prime minister will chair the summit starting 5:30 pm Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 November 2023, 13:12 IST)
India NewsG20 summitPrime Minister Narendra ModiPTIAmitabh Kant

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT