Gag order on Brij Bhushan Singh: BJP cautious ahead of polls

The gag order, the leader said, could have been a result of Brij Bhushan’s comments that the Hoodas sent Phogat to foment trouble akin to the Pandavas “using” Draupadi in the Mahabharata.

“In the gambling which took place in Mahabharata, Draupadi was put at stake. The Pandavas lost. The country is still not able to accept their reasons for doing it. The Hooda family put the honour of daughters and sisters at stake. The future generation will not forgive them for this and they will always be held guilty for this,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Brij Bhushan also said that he will go and campaign against Phogat if the party permits him to do so.

He has been accused of sexual harassment by wrestlers who had gone on a prolonged protest against him, garnering support from various sections of people. The BJP has been criticised for not dropping Brij Bhushan from his roles in the party, which led the party to not give him a ticket in the last Lok Sabha elections.