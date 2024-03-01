Gauri Lankesh murder case: SC issues notice to accused on Karnataka govt plea to cancel bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on Karnataka government's petition questioning validity of the High Court's order granting bail to accused Mohan Nayak in murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Sharma sought a response from the accused as advocate V N Raghupathy for the Karnataka government submitted the state has filed a petition in this regard.

In January, the court has issued a similar notice to the accused on a plea by Kavitha Lankesh, sister of the deceased.

Advocate Aparna Bhat appeared for Kavitha, the complainant in the case.

The court ordered to tag both the petitions and decided to put it for hearing on April 9.

The Karnataka HC had on December 7, 2023 granted bail to him.

Lankesh, a leading journalist, and activist was killed on September 5, 2017 outside her house at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru.

The HC had said the accused has been in jail for more than five years and there can't be fetters of the power to enlarge the petitioner on bail when there is undue delay in trial, which may not be completed anytime soon.