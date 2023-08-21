Glad to be 'Macaulay ki aulad' but also a very proud Indian, says Mani Shankar Aiyar

“This is 2023. I have been out of the Rajya Sabha for the last seven years, and I have been without a position in the Congress for the last 10 years. I had not anticipated this. I had thought that I would be without a position for 10 years to start with and maybe after that, I would be recognised but in my case it turned out to be the opposite."

Asked how he would like to sum up the first 50 years of his life which the book traces and ends just a tad after he joined politics and lost his mentor-cum-friend Rajiv Gandhi, Aiyar said it had been a fun and exciting time.