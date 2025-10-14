Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Global E-waste tops 60 million tonnes, India ramps up circular economy drive

This five-year initiative is designed to reduce hazardous material use, recover valuable materials, and improve resource availability in the electrical and electronics sector.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 06:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 06:18 IST
India Newswaste managementE-wastecircular economy

Follow us on :

Follow Us