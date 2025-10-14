Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal seeks to resign over ticket distribution

He alleged that 'prioritising outsiders' has 'weakened the roots' of the JD(U), adding that 'party workers are feeling sidelined'.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 09:24 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharJD(U)Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us