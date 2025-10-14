Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Supreme Court stays Karnataka High Court order declaring Nanje Gowda's election as Malur MLA void

Apex court directs Election Commission to conduct a recounting of the votes polled in the 2023 Assembly elections in terms of the High Court's order and furnish the result in a sealed envelope
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 09:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 09:27 IST
KarnatakaSupreme CourtKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us