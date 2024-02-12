Global powers fumbling, looking towards India, says RSS head Bhagwat

“We do not discriminate, divide. It is our responsibility to show this path to the entire world because time has come. The world is looking up to Bharat with hope,” he added.

“The people are fighting in the country and abroad today. It’s because there is no tendency to stay together. They want materialistic happiness. That’s why, many bloodshed took place in the past and are still happening in the name of the truth,” he added.

Bhagwat also spoke about the Pran Pratistha of the temple, he said that once again Ram has returned to Ayodhya. Talking about everyone being united in India, the Sangh chief also said that no matter which society we belong to, we are all one and our being united is our biggest strength.