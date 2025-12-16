<p>Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, co-owners of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Goa">Goa</a>'s 'Birch by Romeo Lane' night club where 25 were killed due to fire on December 6, landed in Delhi after being deported from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=thailand">Thailand</a>. A team of the Goa Police arrested the two at the airport.</p><p>The Luthras left for Phuket in Thailand immediately after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against them.</p><p>The two were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11, before completing formalities for the deportation. The Indian authorities were in close touch with the Thai government during the duration of the process.</p><p>The deportation comes amid an ongoing probe into the blaze, which triggered widespread outrage and led to scrutiny over alleged safety violations and lapses by the nightclub management.</p>.Goa nightclub fire: Thai authorities deport Luthra brothers to India.<p>Prior to the arrest of the brothers, Goa police had arrested five managers and staff members in connection with the tragic incident.</p><p>Last week, a Delhi court had refused to provide interim protection from arrest to the duo, while their partner was held in connection with the fire incident.</p><p>Investigations into the deadly incident revealed several discrepancies like structural deficiencies as well a complete disregard of fire safety norms.</p><p>The club, which was located on the backwaters of Arpora lake had very narrow exit doors which were connected only by a narrow bridge that made escape from the burning building difficult.</p><p>An FIR was registered against the brothers and a Look Out Circular was issued against them on December 7 by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) at the request of the Goa Police.</p>