Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Goa nightclub fire: MEA considering Goa govt's request to revoke passports of Luthra brothers

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 16:53 IST
India NewsGoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us