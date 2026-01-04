Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Goa nightclub fire | Victims' kin protest at Jantar Mantar, seek death row for Luthra brothers

The families said that justice must be delivered for those who died and those who were injured in the incident.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 12:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsGoaDeath rownightclubs

Follow us on :

Follow Us