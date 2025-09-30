Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Defamation case: Court restrains AAP MP Sanjay Singh from commenting on Goa CM's wife

Sulakshana Sawant, a BJP member, had filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages from Singh, who had accused her of being involved in corruption.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 19:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 19:59 IST
India NewsAAPGoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us